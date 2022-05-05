Desjardins Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued on Sunday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $86.26 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TFI International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.17%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

