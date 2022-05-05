Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $100.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $168.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.17.

Get Wingstop alerts:

NASDAQ WING opened at $96.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.49. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 697,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.