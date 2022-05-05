Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DVN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.16.

DVN opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

