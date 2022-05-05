Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Truist Financial

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DVN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.16.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $67.91.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 37.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $190,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 498.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.