DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

NYSE DHX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,966. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $303.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.30. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DHI Group by 19,667.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DHI Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in DHI Group by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHX. StockNews.com cut DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DHI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

