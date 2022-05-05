Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $359,045.44 and $2,274.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00010284 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.29 or 0.00217253 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

