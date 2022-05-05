DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.46 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $252.37 million and $2.46 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.03 or 0.00242904 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.09 or 0.00523805 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000982 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002540 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 958,046,512 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.