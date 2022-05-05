DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $34.37 and last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 49702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.56.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

In other news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in DigitalOcean by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in DigitalOcean by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -163.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.88.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

