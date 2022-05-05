Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,686,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,772 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Activision Blizzard worth $245,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,858,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 91,069 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.64. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

