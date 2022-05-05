Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $239,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.71.

NYSE:ROK opened at $222.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.55 and a 200-day moving average of $302.28. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.62 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

