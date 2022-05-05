Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,722,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151,105 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.28% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $269,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

