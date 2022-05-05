Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,185,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,321 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.92% of M.D.C. worth $233,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 76.4% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2,027.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $40.37 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

