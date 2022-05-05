Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,402,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,154 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of GATX worth $250,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GATX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in GATX by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.
Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $108.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.97. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $127.58.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.71. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.
GATX Profile (Get Rating)
GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
