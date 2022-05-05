Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,018,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.55% of Korn Ferry worth $228,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after buying an additional 39,958 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

KFY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

