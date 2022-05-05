Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 47,153 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,153 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.35% of Group 1 Automotive worth $259,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPI opened at $189.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.00 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.43 by $1.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.75.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

