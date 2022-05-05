Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,710,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,046 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Philip Morris International worth $257,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,310 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,690,000 after buying an additional 1,953,671 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,483.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,857,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $100.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.44. The company has a market capitalization of $155.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

