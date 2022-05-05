Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of Fortinet worth $235,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after buying an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fortinet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 36.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fortinet by 19.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fortinet by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

Shares of FTNT opened at $287.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.96 and a 52-week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,218. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

