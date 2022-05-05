Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 323 ($4.03) price target on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.18) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.50) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 306 ($3.82) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 328.78 ($4.11).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

LON:DLG opened at GBX 238.08 ($2.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.24. The company has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 235.10 ($2.94) and a one year high of GBX 319.40 ($3.99).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 15.10 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £74,911.60 ($93,581.01).

About Direct Line Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.