Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 306 ($3.82) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.50) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.62) to GBX 315 ($3.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 323 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 328.78 ($4.11).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 236.65 ($2.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 267.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 280.24. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 235.10 ($2.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 319.40 ($3.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.93%.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £74,911.60 ($93,581.01).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

