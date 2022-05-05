Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Down 4.4%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.08 and last traded at $95.91. 5,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 660,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.04.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.