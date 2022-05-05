Diversified Royalty (DIV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.54 million.

Shares of TSE:DIV opened at C$2.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.94. The stock has a market cap of C$361.55 million and a PE ratio of 15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$2.45 and a one year high of C$3.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0183 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Separately, CIBC cut Diversified Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

