DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Down 5.8%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 13,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 457,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

DCGO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DocGo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,282,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 1,967.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,324,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,697 shares during the last quarter. Valor Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,054,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 7,295.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,043,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

