DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Down 5.8%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 13,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 457,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
DCGO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DocGo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86.
DocGo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCGO)
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocGo (DCGO)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.