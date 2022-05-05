Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Market Cap of $16.98 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $16.98 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.66 or 0.00265359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013948 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002717 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001036 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

