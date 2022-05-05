Dogecoin Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion and approximately $887.19 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.32 or 0.00266481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014133 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002717 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

