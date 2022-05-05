Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.25 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.27-3.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NYSE:DLB traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.43. The company had a trading volume of 681,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,797. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $104.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.27.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

