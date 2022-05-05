DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 31st

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of DLY opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,506,000 after buying an additional 262,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 53,107 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

