DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $50.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DraftKings from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.85.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $769,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,222,000 after purchasing an additional 544,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,769,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,725,000 after purchasing an additional 581,527 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,163 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

