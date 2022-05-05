Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2,880.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $110.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,005. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

