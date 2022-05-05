DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 52.37% and a negative net margin of 259.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of DRRX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,977. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $103.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Get DURECT alerts:

In other news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 50,122 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DURECT in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

DURECT Company Profile (Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.