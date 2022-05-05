Dynamic (DYN) Price Reaches $0.0565 on Top Exchanges

Dynamic (DYN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Dynamic has a market cap of $869,774.85 and approximately $41.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,497.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.73 or 0.07539468 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.08 or 0.00265998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.78 or 0.00755610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00014088 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.34 or 0.00579042 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00077512 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars.

