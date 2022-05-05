Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EGLE. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.00. The stock had a trading volume of 241,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,143. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $913.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,991,978.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,634.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.