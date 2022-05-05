Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of EOS stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.18. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $25.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 34,320 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

