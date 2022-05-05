Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
