Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Lifted by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.73. The stock had a trading volume of 47,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.82 and its 200-day moving average is $201.47.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

