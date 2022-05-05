Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40–4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.55.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.60. The stock had a trading volume of 39,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.44. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,577,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,639,000 after buying an additional 264,791 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,462,000 after acquiring an additional 183,023 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 697,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 104,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

