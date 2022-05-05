Ediston Property Investment Company plc (EPIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:EPIC opened at GBX 77.59 ($0.97) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.80. Ediston Property Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 66.20 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.98 million and a P/E ratio of 9.48.

In related news, insider William Hill acquired 13,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £10,021.55 ($12,519.11). Also, insider Imogen Moss acquired 13,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,975.76 ($12,461.91).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

