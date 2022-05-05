Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elevate Credit had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 8.06%.

Shares of ELVT traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 135,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, COO Scott Greever sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,430. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Elevate Credit by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Elevate Credit by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Elevate Credit by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Elevate Credit by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

