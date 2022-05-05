Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELMUF. Barclays cut their target price on Elisa Oyj from €53.00 ($55.79) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elisa Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($20.42) to €18.60 ($19.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Elisa Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Shares of ELMUF opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $65.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.30.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

