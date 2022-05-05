Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 94.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of EARN stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EARN. JMP Securities downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.