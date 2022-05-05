EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EME. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

NYSE EME opened at $109.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $104.23 and a one year high of $135.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average is $119.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.17). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.