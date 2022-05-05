Emercoin (EMC) Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $8,574.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,235,189 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

