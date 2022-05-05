Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives $47.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $33.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.03.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,104,000 after buying an additional 2,249,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,833,000 after buying an additional 628,137 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,400,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,133,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,590,000 after buying an additional 39,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after buying an additional 261,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

