Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. Emergent Capital shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 4,586,300 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 22.38, a current ratio of 22.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -1.56.
Emergent Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMGC)
