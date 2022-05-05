Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after acquiring an additional 220,226 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after acquiring an additional 208,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,449,000 after acquiring an additional 119,665 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,579,000 after acquiring an additional 312,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

EMR stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,963,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,408. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.42 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

