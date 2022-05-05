Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric updated its Q3 guidance to $1.25-$1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.95-$5.10 EPS.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.74. 61,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,702. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $83.42 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

