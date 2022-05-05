Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $59.27, but opened at $62.35. Encore Capital Group shares last traded at $62.22, with a volume of 1,598 shares traded.

The asset manager reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.