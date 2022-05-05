Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125,811 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 22,377,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,375,000 after buying an additional 1,533,667 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.91.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

