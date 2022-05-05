Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $2.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $137.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.22.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander Dimitrief purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randall B. Gonzales bought 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,714 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 48.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

