EPIK Prime Market Capitalization Hits $15.53 Million (EPIK)

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, EPIK Prime has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EPIK Prime has a market cap of $15.53 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EPIK Prime

EPIK Prime (CRYPTO:EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,547,253 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

EPIK Prime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EPIK Prime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EPIK Prime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

