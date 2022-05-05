EPIQ Capital Group LLC Has $120.51 Million Holdings in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,996,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,067 shares during the period. Lucira Health makes up approximately 21.4% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Lucira Health worth $120,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 1,664.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 18.8% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the second quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Shares of LHDX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.11. 2,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Lucira Health ( NASDAQ:LHDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $61.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Lucira Health, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lucira Health news, insider Erik T. Engelson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LHDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital raised Lucira Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Lucira Health Profile (Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.